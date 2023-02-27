Advanced Healthcare Data Management

At Perminova our primary goal is making healthcare simpler and easier for everyone. We develop web-based applications specially designed to cater to the diverse needs of the healthcare industry. The technology designed and developed by our creative team enables the healthcare industry to perform surgeries with the latest surgical information systems. Our web-based software provides easy access, anywhere—even using mobile devices.

Managing Surgery Workflow

Perminova’s advanced surgery workflow engine enables easy tracking of the various procedures within healthcare facilities. Our software allows you to capture data in real time, providing increased charge capture and revenue recognition, less time spent writing reports, increased patient safety and improved productivity for your healthcare facilities.

Healthcare Data Management

Perminova delivers superior information systems for healthcare facilities. Our software provides advantages for both the healthcare industry and for its patients. Our browser-based software makes it easier for healthcare professionals to access information from their preferred device. Our Healthcare Workflow software design also allows us to provide convenient patient access to their current health information and the option to contact a medical professional for rapid response.

Perminova offers solutions for HL7 data transportation, device integration, device accessibility, ICD9/10 crosswalk and DICOM image management.